William Shatner uninjured after spill at Mercer County horse show

Actor and Kentucky horse farm owner William Shatner was uninjured when he tumbled out of a cart during the driving portion of a Mercer County horse show this week, according to media reports.
Shatner, who co-owns Shatner’s Belle Reve Farm in Versailles with his wife, had been participating in the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show this week when his horse was spooked, according to a TMZ report. The horse reared and fell sideways, causing the cart it was pulling to tip and spill Shatner.
Shatner and the horse were uninjured in the fall and went on to win the competition, according to TMZ.
