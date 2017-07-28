Deputy had access to Defense Department ATVs, camper. He found a way to profit, records say

A former Monroe County deputy sheriff has been charged with improperly selling or giving away surplus military equipment.
Larry Dale Martin, 34, of Glasgow, was charged with wire fraud.
Martin submitted requests to a Department of Defense program under which police agencies can obtain surplus equipment.
The agencies can sell or dispose of the equipment for their benefit.
The charge against Martin said he sold or gave away surplus equipment for his personal benefit or that of others, not for the sheriff’s office.
The equipment listed in the charge was an industrial ice maker, a 2005 Trail-Lite camper trailer, and two Kawasaki all-terrain vehicles.
Martin was charged in a document called an information, rather than an indictment from a grand jury.
That usually signifies a defendant has worked out a deal to plead guilty before the charge was filed.
The charge against him has a top sentence of 20 years.
The FBI and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.
