Body of missing Adair County man found in woods off Greasy Creek

By Janet Patton

July 28, 2017 7:01 PM

A missing Adair County man was found dead days after his truck was found empty at the Greasy Creek Bridge. The body of Douglas D. McAfee, 48, was found in a wooded area near the creek. No foul play is suspected, according to Kentucky State Police.

At about 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, McAfee’s estranged wife reported him missing. She told state police he was last seen by a friend on July 22 at about 5 a.m. and left in a red Dodge truck. The truck, registered to Douglas McAfee, was found at the Greasy Creek Bridge on Wednesday at about 9:33 p.m. A search that night turned up nothing but troopers returned on Thursday and found the remains of McAfee in a remote wooded area near the creek, state police said.

An autopsy was performed Friday at the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort; no preliminary cause of death has been released, according to state police. A final report is pending toxicology results.

