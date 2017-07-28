Weather a factor in Letcher County crash that killed 8-year-old girl

Weather is thought to have been a factor in a three-vehicle crash in Letcher County on Thursday that killed an 8-year-old girl, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash on US 119 in the Ermine community at about 12:40 p.m. also injured one driver and two other children, one of whom is in critical condition.
According to state police, Katie Hall, 35, of Whitesburg, was stopped in the northbound lane of US 119, waiting to make a left turn into the Golden Apple Fruit Market when her car was hit by Ray Bowen, 68, of Thornton. Bowen’s 2002 Dodge Ram pickup knocked Hall’s 2015 Chevrolet into the path of a southbound 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Gary Miniard, 58, of Hazard.
Hall and three children in the car were injured. Hall was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police. A 4-year-old boy also was taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
But one of the children, an 8-year-old girl, died as a result of injuries from the crash; she was pronounced dead at Whitesburg ARH. A 14-year-old girl was sent to Holston Valley Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, state police said.
Bowen and Miniard were not injured.
State police said that wet road conditions due to recent heavy rain are thought to have been a factor in the crash. Impairment is not suspected as a factor; all drivers have submitted to chemical tests, state police said.
Comments