Fire destroys barn at Mercer County fairgrounds; no injuries reported

Fire destroyed a barn at the Mercer County fairgrounds in Harrodsburg late Sunday night, but no horses or people were injured.
The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds on Linden Avenue off U.S. 127, according to WKYT.
The county fair and horse show ended Saturday night. No horses or other animals were in the barn at the time, the station reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
This is at least the third time that fire has damaged the fairgrounds. A 1981 blaze leveled the grandstand and show ring, which were rebuilt. In 2008, fire tore through a longer section of the grandstand, and burned it to the ground. That same year, a tornado ripped through the corner grandstand.
