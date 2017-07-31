Ky. man charged with human trafficking after threatening to have contractor deported

A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after he refused to pay a contractor and threatened to have him deported, Kentucky State Police said.
On May 20, a contractor filed a complaint against Jesus Chavez, 56, after the contractor spent 60 hours doing plumbing work for Chavez at the Ramada Inn in Sparta, police said.
According to police, Chavez is the owner and operator of Drain Pro, a general maintenance company located in Bedford, Kentucky.
The complainant said when it came time for Chavez to pay, he refused to pay for the services and threatened to contact Immigration and Customs if the complainant went to the police. When the complainant continued to ask for his payment, Chavez again threatened to have him deported, police said.
A Gallatin County grand jury indicted Chavez on one count of human trafficking on Monday. Kentucky State Police also found that Chavez did not pay employees for their work in Indiana in 2003.
Chavez was arrested in Carroll County on Wednesday at a local library, police said, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Anyone with information about Chavez is asked to contact KSP Post 5, Campbellsburg at 502-532-6363.
