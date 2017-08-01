Podcast: The solar eclipse is more than just a moment on August 21

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will sweep across America. It is the first eclipse to be exclusive to the United States in our country’s history.
Along that path, the point of greatest eclipse — where the moon will cover the sun the most, providing the best view of the corona — falls just outside of a western Kentucky town called Hopkinsville... or Eclipseville, as of late.
Herald-Leader reporters Trey Crumbie, Morgan Eads, producer Caitlyn Stroh and photographer Alex Slitz set off to Hopkinsville to learn how a town with a population of about 32,000 prepares to welcome an approximate 100,000 eclipse viewers. Along the way, they learn about the history of the town, the science behind the celestial event and what exactly aliens have to do with all of this.
Each podcast episode is broken down by category: science, religion, supernatural and community.
For more on the eclipse, visit our complete project: Awaiting Totality.
