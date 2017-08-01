Podcast: The solar eclipse is more than just a moment on August 21

More Videos

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Pause
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 1:16

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 2:08

Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

  • Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

    On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project.

On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

State

Podcast: The solar eclipse is more than just a moment on August 21

August 01, 2017 12:22 PM

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will sweep across America. It is the first eclipse to be exclusive to the United States in our country’s history.

Along that path, the point of greatest eclipse — where the moon will cover the sun the most, providing the best view of the corona — falls just outside of a western Kentucky town called Hopkinsville... or Eclipseville, as of late.

Herald-Leader reporters Trey Crumbie, Morgan Eads, producer Caitlyn Stroh and photographer Alex Slitz set off to Hopkinsville to learn how a town with a population of about 32,000 prepares to welcome an approximate 100,000 eclipse viewers. Along the way, they learn about the history of the town, the science behind the celestial event and what exactly aliens have to do with all of this.

Each podcast episode is broken down by category: science, religion, supernatural and community.

For more on the eclipse, visit our complete project: Awaiting Totality.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Pause
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 1:16

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 2:08

Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:14

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

  • 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

    Kentucky's property tax rate on small fishing and ski boats in Kentucky is 30 times higher than on many houseboats.

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

View More Video