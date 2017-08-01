Podcast: The solar eclipse is more than just a moment on August 21

More Videos 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. Pause 1:29 Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 1:16 The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:00 Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 2:08 Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project. On August 21, 2017, a solar eclipse will sweep across America, with the point of greatest eclipse being just outside of Hopkinsville, Ky. In this teaser video, we introduce the town and events surround this celestial event. Music by The Pilgrim Project. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

