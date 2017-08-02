The U.S. 127 yard sale has become a summertime tradition for both sellers and shoppers. This scene is from Anderson County in 2013.
State

Look out! U.S. 127 yard sale safety tips

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 7:11 PM

State traffic officials are reminding shoppers to use caution this weekend as they take part in the “world’s longest yard sale.”

The 127 Corridor Sale, which spans from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala., draws shoppers to several Kentucky cities, including Frankfort, Harrodsburg and Lawrenceburg. While sellers tend to set up in yards, fields and parking lots along U.S. 127, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns sellers against blocking visibility at intersections, driveways and curves.

It is also illegal to set up sales or parking within state right of way, according to the transportation cabinet. Shoppers are advised to allow a 22-foot “recovery zone” from the road’s edge when parking.

It is important for shoppers and travelers to keep an eye out for slowing or parked vehicles and drivers pulling on and off the road, according to the transportation cabinet. They also recommend being watchful for pedestrians, children and pets in areas hosting yard sales.

The yard sale event will begin Thursday and run through Sunday.

