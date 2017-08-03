Kentucky’s Kelly Knight Craft confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Canada

Glasgow native and longtime Republican donor Kelly Knight Craft has been confirmed as ambassador to Canada, according to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office.
“I congratulate Kelly Knight Craft on her confirmation to be United States Ambassador to Canada,” McConnell said in a statement. “As a proven advocate for our national interests, Kelly will use her position to continue the long history of friendship between the United States and Canada. I appreciate her willingness to serve our country once again, and I know that she will make Kentucky proud.”
Craft and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners, both gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to help elect Donald Trump president and served on his inaugural committee. Former President George W. Bush named her to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations in 2007. She has served as the Kentucky fund-raising chairwoman for several presidential nominees.
Last summer, Gov. Matt Bevin appointed her to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. Kelly Craft is a UK alumnus, as is her husband, Joe Craft, one of UK’s biggest donors to athletics. She will stay in that position during her time as ambassador, UK officials said. The U.S. Embassy is located in Ottawa.
