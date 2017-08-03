Mitch McConnell
McConnell praises two Kentucky-linked nominations by Trump

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 03, 2017 10:13 PM

Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday praised two Kentucky-related nominations recently made by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s Eastern District of Kentucky nominations of Robert Wier of Versailles to the position of a federal judge and Robert Duncan of Lexington as the district’s U.S. attorney were commended by McConnell, according to statements sent out by his office.

“Through his service as a U.S. magistrate judge, Robert (Wier) has gained the qualifications and experience necessary to excel in this new role,” McConnell said in one statement.

McConnell also said in his statements that he looked forward to Wier and Duncan being confirmed by the Senate.

“Through his time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Robert (Duncan) has become a leader in the law enforcement community, particularly in the prosecution of drug crimes,” McConnell said. “President Trump made another strong choice by nominating Robert to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

