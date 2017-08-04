A fall cold front sweeps through today

We continue to track another big blast of fall temps, sweeping in behind a strong cold front. This front is on top of the region today, bringing more showers and storms to the region.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
August 04, 2017 5:46 AM
We continue to track another big blast of fall temps, sweeping in behind a strong cold front. This front is on top of the region today, bringing more showers and storms to the region.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments