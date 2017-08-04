WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey .
State

A fall cold front sweeps through today

August 04, 2017 5:46 AM

We continue to track another big blast of fall temps, sweeping in behind a strong cold front. This front is on top of the region today, bringing more showers and storms to the region.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

