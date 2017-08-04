State

Three injured when pickup truck flips in northern Mercer County

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 04, 2017 2:08 PM

Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 between Harrodsburg and Lawrenceburg, Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty said.

The occupants in the pickup truck were contractors headed to Louisville when the truck ran off the road and hit a concrete culvert, Kelty said.

“It flipped, throwing one of the passengers out of the vehicle,” Kelty said.

All three were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

“According to my deputy, all three of them are expected to be okay, although the one that was ejected was hurt worse than the two that were still in the vehicle,” Kelty said.

The crash happened in northern Mercer County near the Mercer-Anderson line.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

