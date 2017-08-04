State

Man killed in Cumberland County motorcycle crash

August 04, 2017 8:20 PM

A 20-year-old Burkesville man was killed Thursday night in a crash involving a motorcycle in Cumberland County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Zachary Gray was riding a motorcycle east on Ky. 90 in the Marrowbone community when a he collided with a westbound vehicle that was taking a left turn into a driveway, according to state police. Gray died at the scene of the crash.

Jeffery Cyphers, 32, of Burkesville was driving the westbound vehicle and was uninjured, according to state police.

