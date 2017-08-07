Surveillance image from reported shoplifting case in Mount Sterling.
80-year-old Walmart employee is pepper sprayed. Police release suspects’ photos

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

August 07, 2017 5:47 PM

Police want the public’s help as they search for a man accused of pepper-spraying an 80-year-old woman at Walmart in in Mount Sterling.

On Sunday, a man reportedly shoplifted several items from the store and pepper-sprayed an employee when she tried to stop him, according to police. A woman who was with the man is accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray.

The two suspects left in a maroon minivan with Oklahoma plates, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case can call police at 859-498-8899 or 859-498-8720.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

