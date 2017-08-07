How do you follow giving away a Harley? Actor Channing Tatum makes another Kentucky stop

Kentucky State Police in Harlan had an exciting photo opportunity on Monday when actor Channing Tatum stopped by while promoting a new movie.

Tatum “enjoyed his visit and especially the Harlan area,” state police posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon. The actor also learned about the annual “Shop with a Trooper” program.

Tatum surprised diners at Windy Corner Market in Lexington on Sunday. He gave one cook a new Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of promotions for his new film “Logan Lucky.”

This is gonna be bananas I’ve wanted to do a press junket like this for SO long. Can’t wait to hit the road for #JimmyLogansRun for @LoganLuckyMovie! Huge thanks to our friends at @MackTrucks @BubbaBurger @SunocoRacing and @PrestoneOfficial for supporting #LoganLucky. A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT