How do you follow giving away a Harley? Actor Channing Tatum makes another Kentucky stop

Kentucky State Police in Harlan had an exciting photo opportunity on Monday when actor Channing Tatum stopped by while promoting a new movie.
Tatum “enjoyed his visit and especially the Harlan area,” state police posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon. The actor also learned about the annual “Shop with a Trooper” program.
Tatum surprised diners at Windy Corner Market in Lexington on Sunday. He gave one cook a new Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of promotions for his new film “Logan Lucky.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments