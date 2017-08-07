Actor Channing Tatum visited with Kentucky State Police in Harlan on Monday.
How do you follow giving away a Harley? Actor Channing Tatum makes another Kentucky stop

By Morgan Eads

August 07, 2017 6:02 PM

Kentucky State Police in Harlan had an exciting photo opportunity on Monday when actor Channing Tatum stopped by while promoting a new movie.

Tatum “enjoyed his visit and especially the Harlan area,” state police posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon. The actor also learned about the annual “Shop with a Trooper” program.

Tatum surprised diners at Windy Corner Market in Lexington on Sunday. He gave one cook a new Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of promotions for his new film “Logan Lucky.”

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

