Kentucky wants $1.6B Toyota-Mazda plant. Can Bevin ‘beat’ other states to it?

Kentucky will pursue a new $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant, according to Gov. Matt Bevin who told WDRB he intends to beat other states that want the plant.
Bevin said the state is the ideal central location and provides access to existing Toyota suppliers because of the huge Georgetown Toyota plant that builds the Camry model, WDRB reported. Bevin spoke at the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association’s annual conference in Lexington.
Bevin touted a “personal relationship” with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda that may aid the state’s bid for the plant that will employ about 4,000 people.
“It doesn’t bother me to tell people who are going full at it, because I suspect other credible players will be going full at it. And I intend to beat them,” Bevin told WDRB.
WDRB reported one possible site is off Interstate 65 in the Elizabethtown area.
The new plant will build Toyota Corollas and Mazda crossovers. Mississippi has a Corolla plant and is considered a front runner for the new facility, Bloomberg reported. It’s also possible the company could build in a state without a Toyota presence.
Toyota won $43.5 million in Kentucky incentives earlier this year for a $1.3 billion upgrade to the existing Georgetown plant to change its methods for making cars. The new approach is called Toyota New Global Architecture.
The architecture is “a completely new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers and manufactures its vehicles ... (that) will shorten the development cycle for vehicle improvements and new vehicles,” the company said. The recently unveiled 2018 Toyota Camrys are the first Toyota vehicle to ultize the new approach.
Jack Conner, president of Scott County United, said he would be extremely receptive to the plant coming to Scott County, but the likelihood of that is low, he said. Scott County United is a group that assists companies with economic development for Scott County.
Despite his skepticism, Conner said the already confirmed $1.3 billion upgrade was an important investment because it gives the Georgetown Toyota plant additional economic life and would keep the current Toyota base intact.
“That’s the key,” he said. “And then we work off of that down further down to our suppliers and others that can also get benefit from capital investments.”
Toyota officials with the Georgetown plant offered no comment, Monday. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said he had heard about the proposed partnership on national news, but said he didn’t have further information.
