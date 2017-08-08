That takes the cake: Social-media prank at Dunkin Donuts lands two London teens in jail

It wasn’t an out-of-control sweet tooth that led two London teens to steal an ice-cream cake in broad daylight, but rather a prank bound for social media.
Now they’re both charged with a felony.
Seth Messer, a suspect in the felony third-degree burglary
The cold heist happened last Friday when Seth Messer, 18, and Ajayci Cotton, 19, both of London, allegedly stole the cake from the Dunkin Donuts store on the busy KY 192 bypass in town.
It was about 3:30 p.m., according to a release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Messer took the cake from the freezer while Cotton shot a video to live-stream to social media, Root said in the release.
Employees confronted the two as they tried to leave the store, but Messer said something to the effect that “this is my cake now,” though he used profane language, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for Root’s office.
Employees were able to take down the license number on the vehicle the two used.
Tuesday, someone spotted the car in London. Detective Jason Back arrested Messer and Cotton at 4:51 p.m.
“They did it as a prank, is there exact words,” Acciardo said.
They may not have considered the possible fallout.
As deputies were taking the two from the sheriff’s office, Acciardo said he heard Messer ask, somewhat incredulously, “We’re really going to jail for this?”
“Yes, you stole something that did not belong to you,” Acciardo said. “Stealing is stealing.”
Acciardo said the cake was valued at $25 to $30. That could have resulted in a misdemeanor theft charge.
However, officers chose to charge the two with felony third-degree burglary because of the circumstances, Acciardo said, including that the two went into a business and left despite being confronted by employees.
The charge could be amended down during the court process.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
