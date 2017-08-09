Bath County EMS workers become ill after responding to overdose call

Two employees of Bath County Emergency Medical Services were treated Tuesday after they were exposed to what was thought to be heroin laced with carfentanil, WKYT reported.
One worker began feeling ill after responding to a call regarding two people who had overdosed in Owingsville, the station reported.
While taking one patient to St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, the ambulance driver became ill and had to pull over, WKYT said. Another worker in the ambulance gave the driver Naloxone, an opiate antidote.
The driver was treated in Morehead.
Later, EMS workers learned that an infant at the home from the first call had been exposed to drugs, WKYT reported. The infant was taken to a hospital in Mount Sterling.
A member of the ambulance crew who treated the infant started feeling sick and was treated at a hospital.
Carfentanil, which is about 10,000 times more potent than morphine, is typically used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals.
The two EMS workers and the infant were expected to be fine.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
