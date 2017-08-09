Overturned truck lets pigs loose on Louisville highway

Pigs down on 64 near downtown Louisville pic.twitter.com/BerD2KaBwN— Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) August 9, 2017
A tractor-trailer carrying 150 pigs overturned Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville.
According to WDRB, the accident occurred on the northbound Interstate 65 ramp to eastbound Interstate 64.
The truck caught fire after the crash. Some pigs were killed, and several ran loose on the highway.
WAVE 3 News’ Maira Ansari reported that pigs trapped in the truck screamed and threw themselves around the truck.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved, according to WAVE 3.
The ramp has been shut down for four to six hours, and traffic has been diverted to I-71 north.
Looks like traffic on 65 N and S can only access I-71 N, not I-64 E. Pigs still on interstate with overturned semi. pic.twitter.com/O71630f7DJ— Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) August 9, 2017
