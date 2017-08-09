A semi carrying pigs overturned and caught fire Wednesday morning in Louisville.
Overturned truck lets pigs loose on Louisville highway

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 09, 2017 11:50 AM

A tractor-trailer carrying 150 pigs overturned Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville.

According to WDRB, the accident occurred on the northbound Interstate 65 ramp to eastbound Interstate 64.

The truck caught fire after the crash. Some pigs were killed, and several ran loose on the highway.

WAVE 3 News’ Maira Ansari reported that pigs trapped in the truck screamed and threw themselves around the truck.

The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved, according to WAVE 3.

The ramp has been shut down for four to six hours, and traffic has been diverted to I-71 north.

