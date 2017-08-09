Kentucky to get $80,000 in settlement with insurance company

Kentucky’s General Fund will receive more than $80,000 from a settlement with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.
Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the news on Wednesday. The settlement concerns a data breach from October 2012.
The data breach of Nationwide and its subsidiary, Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company, resulted in the loss of personal information to 1.27 million customers.
Beshear said the settlement requires Nationwide to continually update its security practices and software.
A total of 720 Kentuckians were affected by the data breach, with a private consumer protection class action lawsuit ongoing.
