Kentucky to get $80,000 in settlement with insurance company

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 09, 2017 2:16 PM

Kentucky’s General Fund will receive more than $80,000 from a settlement with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the news on Wednesday. The settlement concerns a data breach from October 2012.

The data breach of Nationwide and its subsidiary, Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company, resulted in the loss of personal information to 1.27 million customers.

Beshear said the settlement requires Nationwide to continually update its security practices and software.

A total of 720 Kentuckians were affected by the data breach, with a private consumer protection class action lawsuit ongoing.

