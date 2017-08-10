Berea man charged with robbery, kidnapping

A man accused of robbing a Berea business and binding a woman to a chair with tape was arrested this week, according to police.
Officers were called to the Cash Express on Mini Mall Drive just after 11 a.m. on July 29 after a man reportedly entered the building wearing a black mask and brandished a firearm, according to Berea police. Investigators say the man then told an employee of the business to go to the back of the building, where he taped her to a chair before taking cash from the register and leaving.
Donald VanWinkle, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday and charged with first-degree robbery and kidnapping in the case, according to police.
On Wednesday, VanWinkle was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators searched his home, according to police.
VanWinkle is being held in the Madison County jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
