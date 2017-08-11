Father, son fight, and both end up in hospital

No charges have been filed in a shooting involving a father and son Friday morning, but both are in the hospital.
According to Kentucky State Police trooper Charles Loudermilk, the confrontation occurred at 2:20 a.m. at the father’s and son’s home on Rogers Mill Road near the Montgomery-Bourbon county line.
Loudermilk said the father and his adult son fought. The father pulled a rifle and shot his son in the leg. The adult son called 911 saying he had been shot.
Both the father and son, whose names and ages were not released, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The father’s injuries were from the fight. Alcohol was believed to be involved.
Loudermilk said charges may be filed.
