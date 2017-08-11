A father and son are in the hospital following a shooting at their home Friday morning in Bourbon County.
A father and son are in the hospital following a shooting at their home Friday morning in Bourbon County. Thinkstock Getty Images/iStockphoto
A father and son are in the hospital following a shooting at their home Friday morning in Bourbon County. Thinkstock Getty Images/iStockphoto

State

Father, son fight, and both end up in hospital

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 11, 2017 7:19 AM

No charges have been filed in a shooting involving a father and son Friday morning, but both are in the hospital.

According to Kentucky State Police trooper Charles Loudermilk, the confrontation occurred at 2:20 a.m. at the father’s and son’s home on Rogers Mill Road near the Montgomery-Bourbon county line.

Loudermilk said the father and his adult son fought. The father pulled a rifle and shot his son in the leg. The adult son called 911 saying he had been shot.

Both the father and son, whose names and ages were not released, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The father’s injuries were from the fight. Alcohol was believed to be involved.

Loudermilk said charges may be filed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame 2:53

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 0:31

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips
Rep. Hal Rogers fights against 'every president since he has been there' to the keep ARC 0:35

Rep. Hal Rogers fights against 'every president since he has been there' to the keep ARC

View More Video