He investigated a gruesome murder. Then he allegedly lied on the witness stand.

A former Kentucky State Police officer has been charged with lying while testifying in a federal court case involving a gruesome Clay County murder.
A federal grand jury in Lexington indicted Charles J. Senters, 41, of Manchester for making false statements while under oath, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisville.
Senters was indicted in May but the charges were not unsealed until this week.
Senters was a detective with the state police when he led the investigation of the murder of Eli Marcum in December 2012.
A Clay County drug dealer named Jimmy D. Benge allegedly paid to have Marcum killed because of a suspicion that Marcum had give police information about Benge’s activities.
An accomplice, Gerald Lee Sizemore, stabbed Marcum to death.
Another man involved in the crime, Red Delph, said he saw Sizemore stab Marcum so deeply that he “effectively skewered" Marcum's midsection and then dumped his body on an old logging road.
Senters sent several pieces of evidence to the state police lab to be tested for DNA evidence, but did not send a piece of telephone cord and a small knife he found on the logging road, according to court records. He destroyed the items in October 2013.
Attorneys for Benge and the other defendants later argued Senters should have had the cord and knife tested to see if there was evidence that might show someone else killed Marcum.
At a hearing on the issue in July 2014, Senters testified that he had permission to destroy the items from Clay County Coroner Danny Finley and from a state police analyst and that a supervisor had witnessed him dispose of the items, according to the news release.
All three statements were false, the grand jury charged.
If convicted, Senters could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
Senters was released on bond following his initial court appearance Thursday. His trial is scheduled in October.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisville is handling the case because Senters allegedly lied in a case involving people being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Kentucky.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments