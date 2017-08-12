Two dead after crash in Bardstown

Two people died after a three-vehicle crash in Nelson County Friday.
State police were called to the collision on Ky. 245, New Shepherdsville Road, at 5:27 p.m. after a westbound Ford F-150 pickup crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit two other vehicles.
The pickup first hit the back of an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, then continued on and hit an eastbound Ford Mustang head-on.
The two people in the Mustang, Amber Tingle, 25, of Shepherdsville, and passenger Billie Watts, 30, of Cox’s Creek, were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, state police said.
The driver of the pickup, Tayseer Lewis, 34, of Brandenburg, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, state police said.
They said toxicology results are pending and they are continuing to investigate.
The Kentucky Standard reported that beer cans were scattered across the road in front of Flaget Memorial Hospital, where the crash occurred.
The driver of the Elantra and her son, who was also in the vehicle, were not injured, the newspaper reported.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments