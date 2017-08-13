Steven D. McDowell
Estill County man arrested after allegedly shooting Richmond man, police say

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

August 13, 2017 9:49 AM

An Estill County man was arrested Saturday after shooting and critically injuring another man, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on Elmer Richardson Road in Estill County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Dustin Estes, 31, of Richmond, pulled into a parking lot on the street, when he was confronted by Steven D. McDowell, 35. During the confrontation, McDowell allegedly fired several gunshots into the vehicle, which hit Estes, police said. Estes was airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to treat his injuries.

McDowell was arrested several hours later. He was charged with first first-degree assault. He was lodged at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

