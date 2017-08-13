State

Cynthiana motorcyclist dies in Nicholas County crash

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

August 13, 2017 3:42 PM

A Cynthiana man died Saturday night when his motorcycle hit a Jeep, police said.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on US 68, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Roscoe Howard, 58, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Jeep west on US 68 and signaling to turn left across the roadway. The motorcycle ridden by Douglas Barton, 58, was approaching the Jeep and hit it on the passenger side. Barton was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene, police said.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame 2:53

Kentucky couple's spelling foible brings fame

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 0:31

Shooting the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips
Rep. Hal Rogers fights against 'every president since he has been there' to the keep ARC 0:35

Rep. Hal Rogers fights against 'every president since he has been there' to the keep ARC

View More Video