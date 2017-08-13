Cynthiana motorcyclist dies in Nicholas County crash

A Cynthiana man died Saturday night when his motorcycle hit a Jeep, police said.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. on US 68, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Roscoe Howard, 58, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Jeep west on US 68 and signaling to turn left across the roadway. The motorcycle ridden by Douglas Barton, 58, was approaching the Jeep and hit it on the passenger side. Barton was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene, police said.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
