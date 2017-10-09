Jose Antonio Rivera
Jose Antonio Rivera Fayette County Detention Center

State

Man charged in wife’s murder; bat reportedly used

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 09, 2017 7:05 AM

A Lexington man was charged Monday morning in the fatal beating of his wife.

Police found 38-year-old Karina Gutierrez about 1:30 a.m. after an assault was reported in the 100 block of Codell Drive near East New Circle Road. Gutierrez was found outside of an apartment, according to police.

Gutierrez died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital from head injuries, the coroner said. Gutierrez’ juvenile daughter was also assaulted but was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses told WKYT that the woman’s husband beat her with a baseball bat before driving away.

Police located and arrested the victim’s husband, Jose Antonio Rivera, police said. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on murder and assault charges.

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

