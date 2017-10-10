Ex-treasurer allegedly wrote herself extra checks for $114,506. Audits caught up with her.

A former Jackson County treasurer took advantage of poor financial controls to write herself an extra $114,506 in checks in two years, according to two audits released Tuesday.
Beth Sallee was supposed to receive 24 paychecks totaling $45,450 in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2015, but instead issued 26 additional checks to herself for an extra $46,173, field auditors found.
Sallee also dipped into federal funding the county receives to prepare for emergencies, writing herself more than three dozen checks totaling $60,180 from a grant.
Furthermore, she took extra paychecks in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, according to the audit.
At the same time she was padding her pay, Sallee allowed county bills to go unpaid, costing taxpayers extra money for late fees and interest, an audit said.
State Auditor Mike Harmon said findings from the two reviews will be reported to the FBI, state police, the state attorney general’s office and the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
The referrals could result in criminal investigations.
“We are referring both audits to federal and state law enforcement agencies because of the egregious conduct of the former county treasurer who improperly made numerous payments to herself,” Harmon said in a news release.
Jackson County residents “deserve better from those entrusted to handle the people’s business” Harmon said.
The two audits released Tuesday were of the Jackson County Fiscal Court, covering the period from July 1, 2014, through June 30, 2016.
The county’s accounting and financial practices were a mess in that period, the reports said.
Among the problems, the county overpaid and underpaid employees at times; incorrectly withheld retirement payments from part-time employees; did not set a required salary schedule; did not properly withhold health-insurance premiums; paid health premiums for people no longer employed; did not properly calculate occupational-tax withholding on all employee wages; paid magistrates expenses without a required assignment to working committees; did not budget properly; and failed to keep accurate records, the audits found.
The county also spent more money than it had, finishing the 2015 and 2016 fiscal year with deficits.
The deficit at the end of the 2016 fiscal year in June was $287,898, according to the audit for that budget year.
On top of that, the payroll account had an estimated deficit of $233,589 in mid-2016, the audit said.
The audits said the county had a lack of internal accounting controls designed to identify problems and prevent fraud.
Those can include splitting financial duties among employees to create a system of checks.
The absence of such controls and of proper management oversight “created an environment in which funds were misappropriated and financial records were manipulated,” Harmon said in a news release.
County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said in responses included in the audit that the county has taken steps to fix the problems identified in the reviews and has cut costs to make up the deficits.
Sallee was not immediately available for comment.
