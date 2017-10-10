Financial sting may lessen for care-givers who take over a relative’s child

Kentucky grandparents and others who step in to provide foster care for a relative’s child will now be eligible to get state help in covering their expenses.
That possibility, which had existed until 2013, was reopened Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal of a January ruling to pay them similarly to licensed foster care providers.
“When a child experiences the trauma of being removed from their home due to abuse or neglect they need support from caring and capable adults who have the resources to meet their needs,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, in a statement. “Relative caregivers often provide a safe alternative for kids who cannot remain safely with their parents.”
The Kinship Care program, which provided monthly stipends for relative caretakers, was halted in 2013 because of budget cuts. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services was reportedly looking for ways to revive the program earlier this year.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments