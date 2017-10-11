Elton R. Bailey, left, and Eltron R. Bailey
State

‘Dangerous’ Lexington twins accused of Richmond murder

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 11, 2017 12:45 PM

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men allegedly responsible for a weekend murder in Richmond.

Jaicoatai Dean, 21, died Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Madison County coroner.

On Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department issued warrants for 27-year-old Lexington twins Elton Bailey and Eltron Bailey. They are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Both have warrants for murder and being persistent felony offenders, according to police. Eltron Bailey also has a warrant for possession of a handgun by a felon.

If you have any information about the alleged suspects, call 911.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

