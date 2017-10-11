Officers found 2,300 pills and more than $8,000 in cash when they searched the home of Bobby Shumaker, according to police.
He parked in the elementary school pick-up line. Police say he was there to sell drugs.

October 11, 2017 6:56 PM

The car lane parents use for picking up their children at a Garrard County elementary school reportedly played host to a drug deal last Wednesday.

Bobby G. Shumaker, 63, is accused of parking his vehicle in the pick-up line of Lancaster Elementary School before walking behind a nearby service station to sell drugs, according to the Lancaster Police Department. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and wanton endangerment, according to court documents.

Shumaker was arrested in the parking lot at 2:30 p.m., just about 15 minutes before students were scheduled to be released, according to court documents. He allegedly tossed 10 Hydrocodone tablets into the school parking lot, according to police.

When officers searched Shumaker’s house, they found 2,300 of pills and more than $8,000 in cash, according to police. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.

