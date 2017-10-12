Melissa Sams, 48, of Lily was driving east on Ky. 1189 at about 7:25 a.m. when she lost control and her red Chevrolet car clipped a van before overturning into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.
Woman admits to using meth, morphine before rollover crash

By Morgan Eads

October 12, 2017 8:49 PM

A woman who admitted to snorting methamphetamine through a $5 bill on Wednesday was involved in a serious injury crash Thursday morning, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Sams, 48, of Lily was driving east on Ky. 1189 at about 7:25 a.m. when she lost control and her red Chevrolet car clipped a van before overturning into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the van, Jitendra Patel of Corbin, was uninjured.

Sams was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

In addition to the methamphetamine, Sams told investigators she took morphine and Xanax the day before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. She has been charged with driving under the influence, assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

