For sale: Rick Pitino’s Louisville house hits the market amid scandal

Rick Pitino’s home in an upscale Louisville neighborhood is on the market, the Courier-Journal reported Thursday.
A sign has gone up in front of the house on the 200 block of Mockingbird Gardens Drive, the newspaper reported.
The University of Louisville is taking steps to fire Pitino because of a federal bribery investigation.
The two-story home, built in 2013, sits on one acre and has five full bathrooms and one half-bath. The main part of the home is 5,141 square feet, and it has 2,500 square feet of finished basement and an 864-square-foot attached garage, according to Jefferson County property valuation administrator.
The home’s assessed value is $1,075,920. It was last assessed for tax purposes in 2014.
The home is listed in the name of Pitino’s daughter Jacqueline, to whom Joanne Pitino transferred it in 2013 for a sales price of $101,000, according to property records.
Pitino had said after news of the scandal broke that he planned to sell his house in Louisville.
Pitino owns real estate elsewhere, including homes in Indian Creek, Fla., and Bal Harbour, Fla., according to Miami-Dade property records.
Those homes have assessed values of nearly $9 million and $3.4 million, respectively.
The Pitinos’ 7,295-square-foot Indian Creek home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath.
During his tenure in Lexington, Pitino lived in the Georgian-style house at 871 McMeekin Place off Tates Creek Road. The house was sold in 1998 for $1.4 million and a few owners later became home to University of Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell.
Rick Pitino says he's planning to sell his home in Louisville. Interested? Here's what it'll take to buy it: https://t.co/w3c4N4dM7w— Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) October 12, 2017
