Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground
West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote.
Shane Wriston
Statement from Auditor Mike Harmon about the 75 findings and referral by his office to the FBI, Kentucky State Police, and Attorney General's office of the audits of the Jackson County Fiscal Court for 2015 and 2016.
Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.