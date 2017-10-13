‘There is no kneeling.’ Watch a coal miner sing national anthem before crew’s shift.

More Videos 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video Pause 4:12 'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 0:48 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 1:33 For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:42 Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:33 Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 3:19 With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 2:06 Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote. West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote. Shane Wriston

