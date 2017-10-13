More Videos

  • Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

    West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote.

State

‘There is no kneeling.’ Watch a coal miner sing national anthem before crew’s shift.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2017 09:43 AM

A video of coal miners standing for the Star-Spangled Banner prior to beginning their shift is going viral on social media.

The video was posted by Shane Wriston, who is a miner at Mammoth Coal in Kanawha County, West Virginia. It shows Josh Stowers, a fellow miner, singing the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting before they head underground.

“There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote on his Facebook post.

The video was posted to Wriston’s Facebook account on Tuesday, and by 9 a.m. Friday it has been viewed 294,000 times and shared nearly 9,000 times.

There is no kneeling in this bath house ...... we have daily Safety Meeting before every shift before these guys go Underground , and we appreciate josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,thanks Josh Stowers #singingcoalminer

Posted by Shane Wriston on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

