‘There is no kneeling.’ Watch a coal miner sing national anthem before crew’s shift.

A video of coal miners standing for the Star-Spangled Banner prior to beginning their shift is going viral on social media.
The video was posted by Shane Wriston, who is a miner at Mammoth Coal in Kanawha County, West Virginia. It shows Josh Stowers, a fellow miner, singing the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting before they head underground.
“There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote on his Facebook post.
The video was posted to Wriston’s Facebook account on Tuesday, and by 9 a.m. Friday it has been viewed 294,000 times and shared nearly 9,000 times.
