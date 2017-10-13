Man accused of fatally shooting wife during argument

An Adair County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to Kentucky State Police.
Reuban Sebastian Paz, 31, was arrested Friday afternoon on New Concord Road, 7 miles east of Columbia, according to state police. He’s accused of shooting Linda Sebastian Paz, 25, during an argument.
State police were called by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for help in the case. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the state medical examiner’s office.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
