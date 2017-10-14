State

Three killed in Wayne County shooting involving sheriff’s office

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

October 14, 2017 11:44 AM

Three people are dead after shooting Friday night in Wayne County that involved someone with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, according to Kentucky State Police.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that two men and one woman were killed; according to the Wayne County coroner, they were identified as Sandra Dolen, 55, her husband Paul Dolen, 57, and his cousin, Russell Dolen, 62.

The shooting began about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Kentucky East 92, about five miles outside Monticello. Two people were killed and the suspect was killed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s officer, according to WKYT.

The bodies have been taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for autopsies.

