One dead, two injured in Estill County head-on collision

One man is dead and two other people are injured after a Sunday morning car collision in Estill County.
The accident happened before 1 a.m. on John Proctor Memorial Bypass, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
The initial police investigation said a 2001 Dodge Truck, operated by Austin Shockley, 23, of Ravenna, was driving north. Shockley’s vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen passenger car, driven by General J. Bowen. Bowen, 26, of Clay City, died at the scene.
Shockley and a passenger in the Volkswagen were injured and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment.
