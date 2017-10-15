State

One dead, two injured in Estill County head-on collision

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

October 15, 2017 4:45 PM

One man is dead and two other people are injured after a Sunday morning car collision in Estill County.

The accident happened before 1 a.m. on John Proctor Memorial Bypass, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.

The initial police investigation said a 2001 Dodge Truck, operated by Austin Shockley, 23, of Ravenna, was driving north. Shockley’s vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2013 Volkswagen passenger car, driven by General J. Bowen. Bowen, 26, of Clay City, died at the scene.

Shockley and a passenger in the Volkswagen were injured and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

    West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote.

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'
Bevin 'lost his courage' on pensions, tax reform, Rep. Kelly Flood tells teachers 2:46

Bevin 'lost his courage' on pensions, tax reform, Rep. Kelly Flood tells teachers

View More Video