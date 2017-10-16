12-year-old girl found safe in Laurel County

Brianna Faulkner, who was missing since Sunday morning in Laurel County, was found safe Monday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Previous story: A 12-year-old girl has been missing in Laurel County since 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding her.
Brianna Faulkner was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black shirt and gray tennis shoes, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. She is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, fair complexion and red/auburn hair below the shoulder.
She was last seen in southern Laurel County.
If anyone knows of Brianna’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.
