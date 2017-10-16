Brianna Faulkner
Brianna Faulkner
Brianna Faulkner

State

12-year-old girl found safe in Laurel County

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2017 06:58 AM

Brianna Faulkner, who was missing since Sunday morning in Laurel County, was found safe Monday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous story: A 12-year-old girl has been missing in Laurel County since 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding her.

Brianna Faulkner was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black shirt and gray tennis shoes, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. She is described as a white female, 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, medium build, brown eyes, fair complexion and red/auburn hair below the shoulder.

She was last seen in southern Laurel County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If anyone knows of Brianna’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

    Union Pointe Academy, in Florence, Ky., announced that school would be closed Monday with a video of Principal Chad Caddell serenading the students with a message about the inclement weather and road conditions.

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video
'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 4:12

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.
Jeff Hoover temporarily replaced in Ky. House. Moment of silence held for Dan Johnson 1:36

Jeff Hoover temporarily replaced in Ky. House. Moment of silence held for Dan Johnson

View More Video