Kori Posey
Two charged after nine-month drug investigation

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 16, 2017 12:02 PM

A nine-month investigation led to charges against two Campbellsville residents for allegedly fraudulently distributing prescription drugs.

The investigation involved the illegal distribution of more than 1,000 buprenorphine tablets, which were fraudulently obtained in four counties using other people’s identities, according to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Buprenorphine is a prescription medication often used for the treatment of opioid addiction.

The prescriptions were discovered by KASPER, the Kentucky All Schedule Prescription Electronic Reporting System, the cabinet stated.

“Our KASPER program is an important and effective tool in helping providers track scheduled narcotics dispensed in Kentucky. We continue to strengthen its capabilities and identify gaps to assist providers making decisions about patient care and combating abuse, misuse and diversion,” concluded cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson.

Kori Posey, 32, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of illegally obtaining a controlled substance and drug trafficking. Donald Thompson, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of illegally obtaining a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender. Both were taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

The task force combined the efforts of Kentucky State Police’s Drug Enforcement Special Investigations West Branch, the Columbia Area HIDTA Drug Task Force, Campbellsville Police Department, Office of the Inspector General for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Taylor County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

