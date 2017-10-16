Employee allegedly helped fugitive lawyer Eric Conn plot his escape for a year

More Videos 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Pause 0:59 Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 0:59 Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:33 Trump, Mitch McConnell 'closer than ever before' 0:58 Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 2:45 N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 1:16 Volleyball player never gives up while performing on two prosthetic legs. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list. Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy