Bevin appoints new member to UK Board of Trustees

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 17, 2017 06:14 PM

The CEO of Planters Bank in Hopkinsville has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

Elizabeth Griffin McCoy will replace Kelly Knight Craft, who left the board to accept her appointment as U.S. ambassador to Canada by President Donald Trump, according to the governor’s office.

McCoy has served on boards for the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Kentucky Chamber, the Hopkinsville Industrial Foundation and UK’s Gatton College Business Partnership Foundation, according to the governor’s office. She graduated from UK with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in administration.

“The education that I received at UK has opened many doors and provided me with immeasurable opportunities,” said McCoy in a statement. “It is an honor to be able to give back to the University that has given so much to me.”

McCoy’s appointment to the board will expire June 30, 2022.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

