Sleeping Kentucky criminal nearly crushed in garbage truck

A burglary suspect might have thought he got away with allegedly committing a crime. His plan ended up being trash.
Dalton Brown, 23, of London, was wanted out of Jackson County, and according to WKYT, public works officials in Laurel County said he slept in a dumpster overnight until a garbage truck emptied the trash on Tuesday.
Police were notified when Brown eventually escaped the garbage truck and officers arrested the man who faces burglary charges, WYKT reported.
London Public Works’ Steve Edge told WKYT that Brown is a very lucky man.
“He is better off where he is than he could have been,” Edge said. “If that truck would have been loaded, it would have crushed him.”
Brown was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
