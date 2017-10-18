Dalton Brown
Dalton Brown Laurel County Correctional Center
Dalton Brown Laurel County Correctional Center

State

Sleeping Kentucky criminal nearly crushed in garbage truck

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 7:20 AM

A burglary suspect might have thought he got away with allegedly committing a crime. His plan ended up being trash.

Dalton Brown, 23, of London, was wanted out of Jackson County, and according to WKYT, public works officials in Laurel County said he slept in a dumpster overnight until a garbage truck emptied the trash on Tuesday.

Police were notified when Brown eventually escaped the garbage truck and officers arrested the man who faces burglary charges, WYKT reported.

London Public Works’ Steve Edge told WKYT that Brown is a very lucky man.

“He is better off where he is than he could have been,” Edge said. “If that truck would have been loaded, it would have crushed him.”

Brown was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

More Videos

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Pause
Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Statue Removed 0:12

Statue Removed

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Pause
Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Statue Removed 0:12

Statue Removed

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

  • Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

    West Virginia coal miner Josh Stowers sings the national anthem during the crew’s daily safety meeting. Thousands have watched the video after Shane Wriston posted it on Facebook. “There is no kneeling in this bath house… and we appreciate Josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,” Wriston wrote.

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

View More Video