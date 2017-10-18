Former Eric Conn employee pleads not guilty to helping fugitive lawyer escape

A former employee of fugitive Eric C. Conn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to helping the disgraced former disability lawyer escape before he was to be sentenced in a massive fraud case.
Curtis Lee Wyatt allegedly took a number of steps to help Conn abscond, including opening a bank account Conn used to transfer money out of the country and buying a truck for Conn to use in fleeing.
Wyatt also crossed the border into Mexico to test security measures in place for people entering from the United States, according to the indictment.
The bank account mentioned in the charges was controlled by a co-conspirator who was not named in the indictment.
An FBI spokesman declined comment on the identity of that co-conspirator and on Conn’s suspected whereabouts. The agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Conn’s location and arrest.
The indictment said “other persons” known and unknown to the grand jury were involved in Conn’s getaway.
Amy Hess, special agent in charge of the FBI in Kentucky, said the agency will continue working diligently to catch Conn, “with the expectation that those who aided in his escape be charged as well.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Wier appointed Lexington attorney Thomas C. Lyons to represent Wyatt and scheduled his trial for Dec. 18.
Wier allowed Wyatt to remain free before trial under a number of conditions, including home incarceration with electronic monitoring.
Wier also restricted Wyatt’s use of the internet and a cellphone; gave probation officers authority to inspect his devices and monitor his financial accounts; and reminded Wyatt it is a crime to attempt to intimidate witnesses.
“It’s going to be a short leash,” Wier said of the conditions.
The federal prosecutor, Dustin Davis, did not request jail for Wyatt pending trial.
Conn, who lived in Pikeville and had an office in Floyd County, was once one of the top Social Security disability lawyers in the country, but admitted in March that he used fake medical evidence in clients’ cases and bribed a Social Security judge who approved claims for thousands of people in Eastern Kentucky.
He was on home detention awaiting sentencing when he absconded in June.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Conn to 12 years in prison in absentia.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments