In this April 17, 2016, file photo, people visited the south lawn during the annual White House Spring Garden tours in Washington. A Kentucky man has been charged after climbing over a barrier.
Kentucky man accused of jumping White House barrier dressed as Pikachu

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 1:25 PM

A man from Somerset dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu allegedly jumped over a White House barrier on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

Curtis Combs, 36, was quickly taken into custody, Secret Service told the Post, and was charged with unlawful entry.

During the incident, Combs allegedly dropped a backpack near the southern fence of the White House, D.C. police told the Post. The backpack did not contain anything hazardous, the Secret Service told the Post.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

