Kentucky man accused of jumping White House barrier dressed as Pikachu

A man from Somerset dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu allegedly jumped over a White House barrier on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.
Curtis Combs, 36, was quickly taken into custody, Secret Service told the Post, and was charged with unlawful entry.
During the incident, Combs allegedly dropped a backpack near the southern fence of the White House, D.C. police told the Post. The backpack did not contain anything hazardous, the Secret Service told the Post.
ALERT: UD Officers responding to an individual who jumped over the concrete barrier along E ST. @WhiteHouse south fence line closed.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 17, 2017
Update: Suspect in custody, @DCPoliceDept en route to investigate suspicious package. South fence will remain closed until further notice.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 17, 2017
