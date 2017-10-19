Bicyclist dies in hit and run; search for driver underway

A man in Wolfe County was killed in a hit and run collision.
The collision occurred Wednesday on Ky. 15 about 1 mile south of Campton, where 59-year-old Lloyd Douglass Stacy was struck by a vehicle, according to Kentucky State Police.
The vehicle didn’t stop after striking Stacy, Wolfe County Coroner J. Frank Porter told WKYT.
Parts of the vehicle left at the scene show it was a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu of “urban moss” color, KSP said.
The Malibu would have front passenger side damage to the bumper, hood and head light assembly, according to KSP. If spotted, please contact KSP Post 8 at 606-784-4127. The incident remains under investigation.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
