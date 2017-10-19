Brandon Fultz-Ray
State

Dog helps find hiding suspect in girl’s assault

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 9:49 AM

A man accused of assaulting a teenage girl and fleeing police was arrested after being tracked down by a K-9, police said.

The suspect allegedly fled out of the back door of a residence 6 miles north of London when deputies arrived Wednesday following a report of an altercation, the Laurel County sheriff’s office reported.

The police dog found the suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Fultz-Ray, hiding in a pile of leaves in the woods with a hoodie over him behind the residence, according to the sheriff.

Fultz-Ray struck a 17-year-old female with his closed fist and attempted to strangle her by putting his hands on her throat, police said. The girl was hit over her left eye.

Ray was charged with fourth-degree assault and evading police and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324

