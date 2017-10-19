This group just bought 2,000 acres of Kentucky’s most scenic land. Here’s why.

The effort to preserve a 125-mile stretch of Pine Mountain in Eastern Kentucky has taken a significant step forward with the purchase of nearly 2,000 acres, the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust announced Thursday.
The trust said the land is a key addition to what it calls the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor, a migratory route and refuge for thousands of species of birds, animals and plants.
The corridor connects Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Bell County to Breaks Interstate Park in Pike County.
The trust has been working for years to acquire land on Pine Mountain in order to conserve it, adding more than 4,000 acres in Bell and Harlan counties to the corridor in recent years. The latest purchase is the largest acquisition in the history of the effort.
Pine Mountain provides habitat for many rare species and shelters a third of the state’s endangered species. It also protects the headwaters of the Cumberland and Kentucky rivers and includes Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve in Harlan County, the largest known tract of old-growth forest in the state.
“Large landscapes of intact ecosystems are essential to the human and economic health of local, regional and global communities,” Hugh Archer, executive director of the trust, said in a news release. “Pine Mountain is one of the most biodiverse regions of the commonwealth and is a place filled with natural beauty and natural capital.”
The purchase created three new nature preserves called Line Fork Preserve, Hurricane Gap Preserve and Kingdom Come Preserve, located primarily along the north face of the mountain in Harlan and Letcher counties.
The land involved in the purchase is near Cumberland, in Harlan County, according to the trust.
The new preserves connect Kingdom Come State Park to the Hensley-Pine Mountain Wildlife Management Area, creating a 7,000-acre protected forest tract, and also connect the E. Lucy Braun State Park Nature Preserve to Kentenia State Forest, forming a 6,000-acre protected forest tract, the trust said.
The purchase also will make it possible to complete development of 50 percent of the Kentucky portion of the proposed Great Eastern Trail, a hiking trail that would extend 1,800 miles from New York to Alabama.
Archer said the trust bought the land from Kentucky River Properties, a land-holding company that had owned it for more than 80 years.
The trust pulled together money from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and donations from the Forecastle Foundation, the Snowy Owl Foundation, Beckham Bird Club, Louisville Audubon Society, its board and other donors to buy the land.
“This acquisition is a major achievement that has strong support from our government agencies and nonprofit and private partners due to the size, scenic beauty, biodiversity and connectivity to other conservation lands,” Archer said.
Bill Estep
