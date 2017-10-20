Kentucky lawyer arrested, charged with stealing thousands of dollars from client

A Louisville attorney was arrested Friday morning by Kentucky State Police on charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a client.
Danny Butler, 71, surrendered to the LaRue County jail at 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.
Butler is charged with two counts of theft by deception. The charges resulted from an investigation into Butler’s private law practice.
State police and FBI agents arrested him last November after an indictment alleged that he stole more than $200,000 from a client. According to that indictment, he took proceeds from a settlement with the intent to deprive the owner of the money.
