Drivers not paying their bridge tolls to get registration holds on their vehicles

Thousands of drivers in Kentucky and Indiana have paid tolls owed to the two states, via RiverLink, and will avoid having a hold placed on their vehicle registration. A registration hold is placed when a toll is not paid after repeated notices, a news release said. The first holds are expected to be placed next week. Drivers will not be allowed to renew their vehicle registration until tolls and fees owed are paid in full.
Since RiverLink announced pending registration holds last week, nearly 6,500 drivers have paid tolls and fees owed in full. Those drivers have paid nearly $170,000 owed to the two states, according to a news release.
As of last week, around 16,000 registration holds were expected in Indiana and 19,000 in Kentucky. The number of holds will continue to grow as unpaid invoices mature. A registration hold is placed after a toll is unpaid, and at least four RiverLink toll notices have been sent to the customer. The first notice, second notice, violation notice and collections notice are mailed over a minimum of a 135-day period, allowing drivers more than four months to pay tolls owed.
The RiverLink news release said: "It’s important all drivers using the tolled (Ohio River) bridges for faster and safer commutes pay their fair share. Vehicle registration holds are a common enforcement option used by several states to help ensure required tolls and fees are paid."
Drivers have several options to pay tolls owed:
▪ Pay online at www.riverlink.com using the reference and license plate numbers on toll notices.
▪ Call RiverLink customer service at 1-855-748-5465 and pay using the automated phone system using the reference number on toll notices, or speak with a customer service representative.
▪ Visit a RiverLink customer service center at: 103 Quartermaster Ct., Jeffersonville, IN or 400 E. Main St., Suite 102, Louisville, KY
Customer service centers are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Payment must be made directly to RiverLink and cannot be accepted by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Kentucky Department of Motor vehicle Licensing or a County Clerk’s Office in Kentucky. Shortly after tolls are paid, RiverLink will notify the IN BMV or KY MVL to release the hold on the registration.
Drivers will also receive a RiverLink notification letter in the mail stating the registration hold has been released.
Comments